Justin Sinibaldi throws complete game in shutout win versus UConn
Rutgers Baseball earned on Friday evening after an outstanding pitching performance by their ace Justin Sinibaldi, as the senior left hander was lights out against the Huskies
Now the offense has carried Rutgers during their current winning streak, but they struggled a bit at the plate against UConn's ace on Friday. Luckily the Scarlet Knights put together a big inning in the seventh to push themselves past the Huskies.
As mentioned before, senior left-hander Justin Sinibaldi got the start and win in the series opener, pitching all nine innings while allowing four hits, no runs, one walk, and nine strikeouts.
At the plate the Scarlet Knights got off to a slow start, but figured out the Huskies pitching staff late in the game. Third baseman Tony Santa Maria continues to showcase his power going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk.
The team also got some good production out of Lladoff hitter RJ Johnson Jr., who went 2-for-3 with a walk. Finally, Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 1-for2 with a walk and Ty Doucette went 1-for-3 with a RBI single.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Rutgers is scheduled to play again tomorrow night, but inclement weather is expected in the area so it could end up being a double header against UConn on Sunday.
If the game does get played, Rutgers is expected to trot out sophomore right-handed pitcher Christian Coppola on the mound for the start. On the flip side, the Huskies are expected throw out senior left-hander Garrett Coe for the start. So far this season, he has posted a 3-3 record with six appearances and five starts. He also has a 4.55 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched this season.
First pitch for Saturday’s game is expected to take place at 6 pm ET and the game can be streamed via the Big Ten Network+.
