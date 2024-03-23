Rutgers Baseball earned on Friday evening after an outstanding pitching performance by their ace Justin Sinibaldi, as the senior left hander was lights out against the Huskies Now the offense has carried Rutgers during their current winning streak, but they struggled a bit at the plate against UConn's ace on Friday. Luckily the Scarlet Knights put together a big inning in the seventh to push themselves past the Huskies.

Advertisement

As mentioned before, senior left-hander Justin Sinibaldi got the start and win in the series opener, pitching all nine innings while allowing four hits, no runs, one walk, and nine strikeouts. At the plate the Scarlet Knights got off to a slow start, but figured out the Huskies pitching staff late in the game. Third baseman Tony Santa Maria continues to showcase his power going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk. The team also got some good production out of Lladoff hitter RJ Johnson Jr., who went 2-for-3 with a walk. Finally, Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 1-for2 with a walk and Ty Doucette went 1-for-3 with a RBI single.

WHAT'S NEXT?