JUCO DL Zouzoua talks Rutgers offer, planning official visit
Easily the biggest position need for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team is defensive lineman. The program currently has 0 verbal commitments from defensive linemen, but that could change soo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news