Bergen Catholic class of 2020 defensive back Jordan Morant has already seen his recruitment take off on a national level. Today, Morant is at the New York Jets facility working out as par of Roman’s Soldiers Camp, which is operated by NFL alum Roman Oben.

“It feels great going against such tough competition,” Morant told Scarlet Nation. “It makes you better as a player and it brings up my confidence. People are going to come at me, but it’s competition.

Morant is up to 10 offers, with one of them coming from his home state school of Rutgers. Morant has a new tie to the program now that his former head coach, Nunzio Campanile, is now the running backs coach at Rutgers.

“With him being there now, he is just trying to recruit everyone,” Morant said of Campanile. “I talked to him not too long ago at the Rutgers workout. He wants me to come down there this week. We have been talking a lot about Rutgers. We have a great relationship and he has always been a good guy. He has helped me out with everything; sports, school, football. He is just all out a good guy.”

Morant confirmed that he will visit Rutgers this week.

And since Campanile took over, Bergen Catholic prospects appear to be giving Rutgers a closer look.

“Everyone at Bergen loves coach Campanile. Now, more people will want to go there because he is such a good coach,” Morant said. “We all have a great relationship and it just boosts up more people to want to go to Rutgers.”

Morant currently has plans to visit Penn State this spring, along with a trip up to Syracuse where his father played college football.