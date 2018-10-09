Johnathan Lewis' move to TE is much like ex-Scarlet Knight D.C. Jefferson's
For the last two weeks in practice, Johnathan Lewis has been working with the tight ends.In the loss to Illinois on Saturday, Lewis was on the field for a brief time at the position for the first t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news