Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Johnathan Lewis' move to TE is much like ex-Scarlet Knight D.C. Jefferson's

Zipl3f5dxbxaznoqnkrv
JVisions Images
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

For the last two weeks in practice, Johnathan Lewis has been working with the tight ends.In the loss to Illinois on Saturday, Lewis was on the field for a brief time at the position for the first t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}