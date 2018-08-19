Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-19 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Jersey Boy Jonathan Hilliman happy to be back home with Rutgers

Smtvi4xne0h53rkyzrbk
TheKnightReport.Net
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
Staff Writer

Scarlet Knights grad transfer running back Jon Hilliman projects to be one of the biggest threats in John McNulty’s offense in 2018.The former Golden Eagle caught up with The Knight Report at Sunda...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}