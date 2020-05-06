News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 10:05:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Jarvis breaks down latest with Rutgers, recruiting process

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

Rutgers has at least two true defensive lineman and a few players that are hybrid linebackers/defensive ends in their 2021 class, but the Scarlet Knights would love to bring in at least one, if not two, more for the position room, and preferably someone who can play on the interior.

Medford (NJ) Shawnee defensive lineman Michael Jarvis, who stands at 6-foot-5, 250-pounds, certainly fits that billing, and remains a top target for Fran Brown, Jim Panagos, and Greg Schiano this cycle.

Jarvis originally wanted to take visits in the spring and early summer before making a decision, but the ban on recruiting activity has delayed things a bit. The talented Garden State-native says Rutgers has stayed on top of him throughout the quarantine period though.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}