Rutgers has at least two true defensive lineman and a few players that are hybrid linebackers/defensive ends in their 2021 class, but the Scarlet Knights would love to bring in at least one, if not two, more for the position room, and preferably someone who can play on the interior.

Medford (NJ) Shawnee defensive lineman Michael Jarvis, who stands at 6-foot-5, 250-pounds, certainly fits that billing, and remains a top target for Fran Brown, Jim Panagos, and Greg Schiano this cycle.

Jarvis originally wanted to take visits in the spring and early summer before making a decision, but the ban on recruiting activity has delayed things a bit. The talented Garden State-native says Rutgers has stayed on top of him throughout the quarantine period though.