PISCATAWAY -- Isaiah Wharton has played a lot of football at Rutgers. In fact, he's played 36 of a possible 36 during his first three seasons on the field after red-shirting in 2014.

From 2015-17, Wharton has started every game that the Scarlet Knights football team has participated in. He was thrown into the fire out of need as a redshirt freshman and has grown on and off the field exponentially since then. Wharton has been one of the most valuable and consistent members of the team. And that's an understatement. Him being able to stay healthy when needed most and when others haven't is a credit to his regimine.

When asked by TKR what he attributes him being able to (knock on wood) not get banged up at all, Wharton said he's been all ears when it comes to taking care of his body.

"Just my strength coaches," Wharton said. "I had coach (Jeremy) Cole before with coach (Kyle) Flood and I've been blessed with another good on in coach Kenny Parker. (I've) really bought in to everything they tell me, staying in the facility more, trying to get here as early as possible. I'm usually the last one to leave the building. I learned that from guys like Gareef Glashen and Lorenzo Waters, and Anthony Cioffi.

"I really took things that they did in their routines and implemented it into mine and it's paid off. I take the weight room really seriously. God's also blessed me with my health through the years."

Wharton, a Kissimmee, FL. native, has racked up 143 total tackles (96 solo), with 8.5 coming from behind the line scrimmage. He's also tallied 26 pass defenses, and two interceptions.

Much has been made about the number of offensive coordinators that's been in and out of the Hale Center in recent years, but there's been a bunch of different secondary and cornersbacks coaches as well. With each different one that has watched over Wharton, he's learned something different.

Maybe it's the experience, maybe it's development, and maybe it's coaching, but Wharton mentioned he feels like new cornerbacks coach Corey Robinson, he can take his game to another level and have more interceptions and takeaways.

"I feel like ever since I've been in college I've had really good corners coaches," he said. "I'm now on my fourth one and I thank God I have a good one. I feel like good coaching is important and it shows when you really have a coach that you trust and you are willing to go out there and put it all on the line each and every day. This year with coach Corey, he's a big plus. He's really taking our game to the next level and looking at things more in depth that's going to get us to the NFL.

"He'll say last year this might be a (pass breakup), but if you did this you probably could have intercepted it. We're looking at the game completely different now and I'm thankful we have coach Robinson in our room."

With the return of Blessuan Austin (rehabbing from a torn ACL), Damon Hayes, himself, and the addition of spring standout Tre Avery, Wharton expects the unit to have a true impact in 2018.

"Last year, we made more strides," said Wharton, who is listed 6-foot-1, 205-pounds. "With Bless going out, it hurt us but Damon stepped up and played great good football. Speaking for the corners, I think this is the year we change games and impact games. Last year (safety) Kiy (Hester) was catching pick-sixes and I feel like from a secondary we did our job. We did good. We tackled the ball every time it leaked out. We limited big plays. But this is the year we go make plays and change games."

And in turn, now in year three of the Chris Ash era, Wharton expects to make a bowl game as well.

"The goal is to get to a bowl game and I feel like this is the year that we get over the hump," Wharton said."