Rutgers Basketball is set to host another transfer prospect later this month as former Temple and Iowa State guard Jeremiah Williams will be making the journey to campus on July 24th to learn more about the Scarlet Knights.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pounds point guard spoke with The Knight Report to preview the upcoming visit and talk about the latest in his recruitment.

“I’ve been speaking with coach Smoke (Marlon Williamson),” Williams told TKR. “They have been saying to me how they are familiar with my game from being so close when I was playing at Temple. They’re just excited to get me down to campus.”