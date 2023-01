Rutgers Basketball couldn’t get it done on Sunday, as Iowa went on to win the game today 93-82.

As well as the Scarlet Knights ended up shooting percentage wise, they couldn’t stop anything that the Hawkeyes shot today as they hit 43.3% their shots from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

In terms of the Rutgers offense, they were led by Aundre Hyatt with 16 points and Cliff Omoruyi with 15 points of his own.

Overall the Scarlet Knights couldn’t get it done today, but they will get a nice, easy matchup on Wednesday versus the Big Ten’s worst in Minnesota.