In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Dennis Parker.



WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-6 wing from Richmond (Va.) John Marshall, Parker is an impressive looking prospect from the class of 2023. During the summer, Parker plays for the Team Loaded summer program that his run by his high school coach, Ty White. With good size and plus athleticism, Parker had a productive freshman season averaging 14 points, six rebounds and four assists per game on a team that won the Virginia Class 2A State Championship.





RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Even though he's only played one year of high school ball, Parker has already established himself as a high major prospect. During his freshman season, Parker picked up scholarship offers from Mississippi, Rutgers, Texas A&M and Wake Forest.



WHY I LIKE HIM