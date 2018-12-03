PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team suffered its second conference loss of the season on Monday night when they traveled to the midwest to take on the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers. Rutgers took a lead into the half but eventually fell to the Badgers by a score of 69-64.



Richie Schnyderite

THE GOOD - RUTGERS DIDN'T TURN IT OVER MUCH — Despite tonight's loss to Wisconsin, the Scarlet Knights still manage to hold onto the ball very well compared to the past couple of games. It was very nice to see the Scarlet Knights finish with only 8 turnovers, despite coming into the night averaging at least 15 turnovers per game.

Mary Langenfeld - USA Today Sports

THE BAD - DEFENDING THE PAINT -- We mentioned it in our preview that Rutgers would need to defend the paint well if they wanted a chance at winning. It was a little bit of a struggle tonight for Rutgers who had trouble stopping Badgers big men Ethan Happ and Nate Reuvers. The duo managed to combine for 30 points on the night and the Badgers finished with a total 40 points in the paint.

Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net

RUTGERS GAME BALL - SHAQ CARTER -- For the first time all season, Carter played some significant minutes for the Scarlet Knights. Carter finished the game with Rutgers career highs in minutes (18), points (9), rebounds(4), assists (1) and did a solid job overall defensively. If Carter can continue this type of play all season long, Rutgers should have a solid rotation of bigs between Carter, Doorson and Johnson.

UP NEXT: Rutgers will head to the Bronx to take on the Fordham Rams on Saturday afternoon (12/08) for an 2:30PM EST matchup on the CBS Sports Network.

