PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night when the St. John's Red Storm came to town. The Johnnies downed the Scarlet Knights by a score of 84-65. Here is a closer look inside Rutgers first loss of the 2018-2019 season.

THE GOOD: Despite a pretty ugly shooting performance from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the team still managed to have a pretty good showing from big men Shaq Doorson, Myles Johnson and Eugene Omoruyi. The trio combined for only 24 total points, but they did manage to have a total 19 total rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights out rebound St. John's, 42-39.

THE BAD: There seems to be a lot to talk about after tis game against St. John’s. Let’s start with the obvious, the 3-point shooting was terrible as the Rutgers as it started out the game 0-of-10 and finished the game shooting 7-of-26 (26.9%) from beyond the arc. Add in that the team couldn’t make a free throw for the life of them (14-of-25) and you lose out on a lot of points. Also, the Scarlet Knights struggled to hold onto the ball today as the team finished tonight with 14 turnovers. They've turned the ball over at least 14 times in all three games this season. It was OK against the likes of FDU and Drexel, not St. John's.

Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net

RUTGERS GAME BALL - Redshirt freshman center Myles Johnson earned tonight's game ball for the Scarlet Knights. Although the team didn't have a great game, Johnson still managed put up some solid numbers finishing the game 3-of-4 for six points along with seven rebounds, an assist, and one block. He brought down one board with one hand over a Red Storm player's head in the first half.

Heck of an opening possession for #Rutgers as fifth year senior @Shaqtuz_Cactuz finishes with a put back slam! #RHoops pic.twitter.com/SJwWEK4wem — The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) November 17, 2018

PLAY OF THE GAME: This was an easy one to pick because the play of the game came on the first possession for the Scarlet Knights. Shooting guard Peter Kiss missed a quick pull up only to have center Doorson throw down a put-back dunk.

Rob Kinnan - USA Today Sports

UP NEXT: Rutgers will welcome Eastern Michigan to the Rutgers Athletic Center on Monday night (11/19) for an out of conference matchup against the 3-1 Eagles at 7pm EST.