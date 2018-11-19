PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers Men's Basketball team earned the teams third victory of the season today as the Scarlet Knights beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles by a final score of 63-36. Here is a closer look inside Rutgers’ latest win.

THE GOOD - Rutgers Defense



The Rutgers Scarlet Knights defense broke a record today for giving up the least amount of points ever in the first half of an NCAA game versus a D1 opponent. The Eastern Michigan offense struggled mightily in the first half as they shot 2-of-25. The Scarlet Knights managed to force the Eagles to have 13 turnovers in the first half and 20 total in the game. The Scarlet Knights also held the Eagles leading scorer Paul Jackson to just five points while shooting 2-of-15.

THE BAD - Turnovers

For some reason this years Rutgers team is struggling mightily when it comes to holding onto the ball. This is now the third time in four games that Rutgers has finished a game with 17+ total turnovers. This can’t continue to happen, especially with two big games coming up against Miami and no. 11 Michigan State.