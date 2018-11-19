INSTANT RECAP: Rutgers takes down Eastern Michigan, 63-36
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers Men's Basketball team earned the teams third victory of the season today as the Scarlet Knights beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles by a final score of 63-36. Here is a closer look inside Rutgers’ latest win.
THE GOOD - Rutgers Defense
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights defense broke a record today for giving up the least amount of points ever in the first half of an NCAA game versus a D1 opponent. The Eastern Michigan offense struggled mightily in the first half as they shot 2-of-25. The Scarlet Knights managed to force the Eagles to have 13 turnovers in the first half and 20 total in the game. The Scarlet Knights also held the Eagles leading scorer Paul Jackson to just five points while shooting 2-of-15.
THE BAD - Turnovers
For some reason this years Rutgers team is struggling mightily when it comes to holding onto the ball. This is now the third time in four games that Rutgers has finished a game with 17+ total turnovers. This can’t continue to happen, especially with two big games coming up against Miami and no. 11 Michigan State.
GAME BALL - Geo Baker
The second year guard played absolutely lights out on the offensive side of the ball. Baker finished the game shooting 7-of-9, including six made three point attempts to finish with 20 points on the night. This is the Geo Baker that the Scarlet Knights need all season long if they are going to win some conference games.
PLAY OF THE GAME - Geo Baker hits Issa Thiam for a quick alley oop dunk!
Alley-oopsville, population: @RutgersMBB. 😱@Geo_Baker_1 finds Issa Thiam who puts it DOWN. pic.twitter.com/Cx78B0uuEB— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 20, 2018
UP NEXT: Rutgers is set to welcome the Boston University Terries to town on Friday afternoon for a 2:00pm EST matchup.
