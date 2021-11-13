INSTANT RECAP: Rutgers survives a low-scoring affair with Merrimack

Coming off a season-opening scare against Lehigh, Rutgers survived a low-scoring affair with Merrimack 48-35.

The Scarlet Knights started the game with an almost five-minute scoring drought that was ended by a three-pointer from Ron Harper Jr. The offensive struggles continued as they shot just 20 percent from the field and 1-for-8 in the first half as they went into the locker room trailing 23-16.

However, the Scarlet Knights played with much more of an edge in the second half and shots began to fall as Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. opened it up with back-to-back threes. The Scarlet Knights would go on an 18-2 run to open up the game 40-29 en route to the victory and finished the contest shooting 31 percent and 4-for-14 from three. Cliff Omoruyi led the way posting his second-career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

If the Scarlet Knights needed another wake-up call after Wednesday this was it as Merrimack is not even ranked in the top 200 of the ESPN BPI or KenPom.

