INSTANT RECAP: Rutgers stuns Purdue behind Ron Harper Jr. buzzer-beater

There is jubilance in Jersey Mike’s Arena!

For the first time in program history, Rutgers beat the No. 1 team in the nation as it defeated Purdue 70- 68 as Ron Harper Jr. nailed a buzzer-beater three.

The Scarlet Knights got out to an excellent first half shooting 52 percent from the field and 60 from three as they went into the tunnel up 36-35. Ron Harper Jr. (17) and Mawot Mag (10) also tallied double-digits in the game’s first 20 minutes.

Finishing the game shooting 52 percent from the field and 50 from three, Rutgers stunned Purdue behind a double-double from Harper Jr. with 30 points and 10 rebounds.