Rutgers is three games over .500 in league play for the first time since 1998-99 when the Scarlet Knights were 9-5 in the Big East. The win marked head coach Steve Pikiell's 250th in his career.

With the victory, Rutgers is now 14-4 on the season including 5-2 in the Big Ten an astounding 13-0 at home.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers mens' basketball team brushed off a small early deficit to take down Minnesota, 64-56, at a sold-out RAC on Sunday afternoon.

THE GOOD: Montez Mathis; Rebounding; The bench, Timely buckets

What a start by the sophomore. Mathis put the Scarlet Knights on the scoreboard with a layup after he grabbed an offensive rebound. Then, after Rutgers couldn't hit a shot and Minnesota went up 10-2, Mathis himself went on a 9-0 run to put Rutgers in front at 11-10 which brought the fans to life. Not known as a 3-pointer shooter, he made two in a row in the stretch. He forced a timeout after he prevented the Gophers from inbounding the ball.

Mathis did a solid job of face guarding Marcus Carr all day long. Coming in, Carr was eighth nationally in assists (7.3) while scoring 16.5 points-per-game and had just five points on just two free throws and a last second 3-pointer Sunday. Jacob Young helped out as well.

Rutgers was able to do the dirty work inside and destroy Minnesota on the glass. The Scarlet and White out-rebound the Gophers, 45-35, including 20-13 on the offensive end. Paul Mulcahy had nine rebounds, Caleb McConnell had 10, and Myles Johnson had 12. The home team also made 34 points in the paint and 18 second-chance points. Rutgers also netted 16 points off of Minnesota turnovers.

Pikiell plays a lot of guys. Rutgers is deep. And much like other days/nights, the bench performed well against Minnesota with 22 points as a unit.

When Minnesota brought down Rutgers' 14-point lead to seven with 7:21 to go, Ron Harper Jr. hit a timely spot up 3-pointer from the right wing. Who knows what would have happens should that shot not swish through the hoop. A few minutes later, Pikiell called a good play for Young to drive for a dunk. Baker also hit a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:28 left which shifted all momentum back to Rutgers,

THE BAD: Hot start for Minnesota; Shooting in general, Young's carry calls

Minnesota gave Rutgers a taste of its own medicine with a great start out of the gate which in turn quieted the capacity crowd. Gabe Kalscheur found his stroke early for Minnesota with seven quick points.

The Scarlet Knights didn't have their best shooting game of the season. It was good to get all of the boards, but Rutgers shot 39 from the floor.

Young was it for two palming the ball calls in the first half. After the second once, Young just stood there mad. The ref asked for the ball back and he tossed it behind him. The official, in turn, had a few words with Young and the Rutgers coaches after. Luckily, no technical foul was called. Mulcahy came and made better of the minor situation. He was productive and in good graces the rest of the way, but just something of note.

GAME BALL: Montez Mathis

Mathis was already touched on before, but he really made a difference in this one. Mathis ended up with 11 points. It was a more balanced effort by the Scarlet Knights.