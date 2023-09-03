Rutgers Football started its season strong as it dominated Northwestern 24-7. The Scarlet Knights controlled nearly every facet of the game and outgained Northwestern 128-12 on the ground. Rutgers did just about anything it wanted when it had the ball as well, controlling the time of possession 37:59-22:01.

Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!

Making his first career start, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt finished the day 17-for-29 for 163 yards and one touchdown. Kyle Monangai led the team on the ground with 14 carries for 49 yards and one touchdown. Ja'shon Benjamin also made the most of his collegiate debut as he finished with 20 carries for 46 yards.

Rutgers' defense also put together a dominating effort as it held Northwestern to seven points and forced two turnovers. The Scarlet Knights' defense also stifled the Wildcats on the ground by allowing just one rushing yard through three quarters.

In about as good a first half as Rutgers could have hoped for, the Scarlet Knights went into the tunnel up 17-0 and possessed the ball for nearly 22 minutes. Wimsatt also finished the half 11-for-21 for 112 yards and recorded a passing touchdown in the back of the end zone to Ian Strong who managed to get his foot down for the score.

It was also a historic day for Wimsatt as he recorded his first career rushing touchdown early in the second quarter when he punched it in from six yards out to give Rutgers a 14-0 lead. The play capped off a 16-play, 80-yard drive where the Scarlet Knights recorded six first downs.

The opening drive was nearly picture-perfect for Rutgers as it went 16 plays for 75 yards and capped it off with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Wimsatt to Strong. The Scarlet Knights also recorded five first downs on the drive.

Rutgers finished the first quarter up 7-0 and outgained Northwestern in yardage 131-32. The Scarlet Knights also dominated time of possession at 13:34.