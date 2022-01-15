 INSTANT RECAP: Rutgers Basketball defeats Maryland 70-59
INSTANT RECAP: Rutgers Basketball defeats Maryland 70-59

Coming off a disappointing loss to Penn State, Rutgers was able to bounce back and defeat Maryland 70-59 to secure its first road win since last season's March 6 victory over Minnesota.

Despite getting off to a slow start, the Scarlet Knights (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten) were able to take a 21-20 lead thanks to a Ron Harper Jr. three with 8:30 to go in the first half. Turnovers and foul trouble proved to be too much to overcome though as Maryland (9-8, 1-5 Big Ten) took back control and went into the tunnel up 38-27.

However, the Scarlet Knights came alive in the second half and were led by Harper who finished the game with 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Paul Mulcahy also had 15 points and six rebounds.

3-point shooting played a key role as well as Rutgers shot 45 percent from beyond the arc with Harper and Mulcahy combining to go 8-for-10.

RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Mawot Mag feeds Cliff Omoruyi who flushes it home for the easy deuce.

UP NEXT: Rutgers will return home, as they welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to the RAC on Wednesday for an 8:30pm EST matchup. The game will also be televised on BTN.

