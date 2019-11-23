INSTANT RECAP: Michigan State beats Rutgers, 27-0
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – It was another long Saturday afternoon for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team as they suffered their ninth loss of the season when Michigan State came to SHI Stadium.
Despite solid game from the Scarlet Knights defense, the Rutgers offense wasn’t able produce much of any yards today. Michigan State went on to win 27-0.
Here is a quick look at today’s game.
RUTGERS PLAYER OF THE GAME: DEFENSIVE TACKLE JULIUS TURNER
THE SKINNY: The Spartans couldn’t seem to find an answer to stop nose tackle Julius turner today. He did a really good job creating pressure throughout the game. He also helped to force the MSU offense to get a turnover on downs early on and he also had a nice move to get around the O-Line for a sack.
RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME: Safety Tim Barrow breaks up the pass and linebacker Deion Jennings grabs it for the Scarlet Knights interception.
UP NEXT: Next Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will finish their season with a trip out to Pennsylvania to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. The game will be televised on BTN (Big Ten Network) and will take place at 3:30pm EST.
