INSTANT RECAP: Fordham beats Rutgers, 78-70
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team suffered a tough loss today against the Fordham Rams out in the Bronx. The Rams ended up beating the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 78-70. Here is a closer look inside Rutgers’ latest game.
THE GOOD - SHAQ CARTER CONTINUES TO SHINE
Despite not playing much earlier in the season, Carter has once again showed he can contribute and help this Rutgers team win some games this season. Against Fordham, he shot 4-of-6 and ended the day with eight points and seven rebounds.
THE BAD - SHOOTING WOES FOR THE GUARDS
Throughout the entire game the Scarlet Knights' guards struggle to shoot from just about everywhere. The Rutgers guards shot a combined 13-of-38 (34.2 percent) on the day. Today's shooting is a major concern and is definitely not a good look as the Scarlet Knights head into arguably the teams biggest out of conference game versus Seton Hall next week.
GAME BALL - EUGENE OMORUYI
Today’s game ball goes to the captain Eugene Omoruyi. Despite the teams struggles today he had one heck of a game finishing with points (19), first in rebounds (11) and second on the team in assists (2). He contributed in just about every part of the game.
UP NEXT: Next Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will head to Prudential Center to take on in-state rival Seton Hall for a 2:00pm EST game.