The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team suffered a tough loss today against the Fordham Rams out in the Bronx. The Rams ended up beating the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 78-70. Here is a closer look inside Rutgers’ latest game.

THE GOOD - SHAQ CARTER CONTINUES TO SHINE

Despite not playing much earlier in the season, Carter has once again showed he can contribute and help this Rutgers team win some games this season. Against Fordham, he shot 4-of-6 and ended the day with eight points and seven rebounds.

