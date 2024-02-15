Rutgers basketball used another double-digit comeback to extend its winning streak to four games with a 63-60 win over Northwestern at Jersey Mike's Arena. It took every single stop down the stretch, outscoring the Wildcats (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) 36-26 in the second half. The Scarlet Knights (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) found a way to pull off the win, keeping its postseason hopes alive. Rutgers has won all four games to start the month of February Three Scarlet Knights scored in double-figures, led once again by reigning Big Ten Player of the Week Jeremiah Williams. He scored 15 points and hit countless big shots to keep his team in the game, and eventually close it out.

Advertisement

Both teams started extremely slow from the floor, with Rutgers shooting just 36% from the floor in the first half. Northwestern led by as much as 13 with under four minutes to play in the opening 20 minutes. However, they were led by an unsung hero to close out the first. Oskar Palmquist, who has rarely played since the emergence of Williams, hit three three-pointers in the final minutes to cut the deficit to seven. Without Palmquist's plug-and-play range, who knows if Rutgers wins this game. Boo Buie, the Wildcats' star guard, created much of his team's offense on his own as Ty Berry was recently lost for the season with a meniscus tear. Northwestern's depth was further tested midway through the first after guard Ryan Langborg was ejected after a Flagrant 2 foul from a low elbow to Jamichael Davis.

In the second half, Rutgers managed to claw back with multiple runs but could not fully take over the game until Derek Simpson hit a jumper with just under 5 minutes to play. The Scarlet Knights would not relinquish the lead after that. Northwestern had a chance to tie the game down by three in the final seconds, but Boo Buie's last-second jumper could not fall. Buie scored 27 points and was joined by Brooks Barnhizer's 11 points in double-digit scoring. Rutgers held Northwestern to just 30% shooting from the floor in the second half, and forced Buie to miss his final four shots from the field. Jamichael Davis and Aundre Hyatt each scored in double-figures for the Scarlet Knights as well, with 11 and 10, respectively. Davis and Derek Simpson did yeoman's work matching up on Buie, and made his life difficult throughout the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXloZW0gYXQgSmVyc2V5IE1pa2XigJlzIEFyZW5hLiBKZXJlbWlh aCBXaWxsaWFtcyBkb2VzIGl0IGFnYWluLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUnV0Z2Vycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1J1dGdlcnM8L2E+IGhhcyBhIGNoYW5jZSB0byBj bG9zZSB0aGlzIG91dCBhdCB0aGUgZnJlZSB0aHJvdyBsaW5lLiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNTlnQVBmcDlwbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzU5 Z0FQZnA5cGw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWxlYyBDcm91dGhhbWVsIChAYWxl Y2NyMTIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWxlY2NyMTIv c3RhdHVzLzE3NTgzMDczMjgxMzMwOTU2NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

RHoops Play of the Day: Jeremiah Williams converts a huge fallaway jumper with time winding down to extend Rutgers' lead and ultimately was a deciding bucket in a one-score game.