It was a game of runs for Rutgers Basketball as it used a pair of big ones to defeat Howard 85-63 at Jersey Mike's Arena.

After Rutgers took a 39-31 lead into halftime, Howard came out swinging and cut it to a 49-45 game following a three from Marcus Dockery with 13:02 left. The Scarlet Knights did not flinch though and eventually rode an 18-3 run to take a 73-53 lead with 5:44 remaining to put the game out of reach.

Rutgers finished the day shooting 54 percent from the field, led by Derek Simpson who had a career-high 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting along with four assists. The Scarlet Knights had three other players finish with double-digits as Cliff Omoruyi notched a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds while Aundre Hyatt and Noah Fernandes had 12 points.

In addition, Rutgers played stout defense all game long as it forced 21 turnovers and turned them into 23 points. The Scarlet Knights also scored 48 points in the paint.

Rutgers got off to a slow start and trailed Howard 14-8 following a free-throw from AJ Magbegor at 12:54 in the first half. However, it was all Scarlet Knights for the next several minutes as they used a 20-2 run to take a 28-16 lead with 5:21 left.

Rutgers also got it done on the defensive end in the first half as it forced 15 turnovers and turned them into 16 points. The Scarlet Knights finished the half shooting 50 percent from the field, led by Derek Simpson with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Cliff Omoruyi added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Howard finished the game shooting 40 percent from the field and 48 percent from three. The Bison were led by Dockery who had 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Bryce Harris tallied 12 points while Seth Towns had 10.

Howard finished the first half shooting 46 percent from the field and 44 percent from three, led by Harris who had eight points and five rebounds.