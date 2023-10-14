In what can only be described as a wild turn of events, Rutgers Football snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as it scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat Michigan State 27-24 and quite possibly save its bowl game aspirations.

After a rough first three quarters, Rutgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) got the spark it was looking for on the opening play of the fourth quarter when Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) muffed a punt that the Scarlet Knights recovered in the end zone to make it a 24-13 game with 14:40 left. Rutgers continued its momentum on its next drive when it went 12 plays for 73 yards, capped off by a four-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Wimsatt to Isiah Washington and a two-point conversion to make it 24-21 with 8:30 remaining.

On the ensuing kickoff, Michigan State fumbled the ball and Rutgers recovered it and followed it up with a 21-yard touchdown from Kyle Monangai to make it a 27-24 game with 8:21 remaining following a botched extra point. After Rutgers' defense forced a three-and-out, the Scarlet Knights iced the game with a 12-play drive that ate up 7:05 of the game clock.

Kyle Monangai led Rutgers with 24 carries for 148 yards and a score while Wimsatt went 13-for-28 for 181 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

It was a tough break late in the first half for the Scarlet Knights when Rashad Rochelle muffed a punt with 1:46 remaining to set Michigan State up at Rutgers' 12-yard line. One play later, quarterback Katin Houser ran it in from 12 yards out to give the Spartans a 14-6 advantage.

On the following drive, Wimsatt threw a pick that was nearly followed up with a Robert Longerbeam interception, but an offsides penalty gave the Spartans a first down at Rutgers' 43-yard line with 1:13 remaining in the half. The Spartans finished that drive with a 31-yard field goal to take a 17-6 lead into the tunnel.

The second half did not start much better for Rutgers considering, following its opening series, Michigan State ran a 14-play, 80-yard drive to take a 24-6 lead with 3:41 remaining in the third quarter.

A crazy sequence in the first half came on 4th-and-1 with 4:19 to go when Tyreem Powell came up with a big stop to turn Michigan State over on downs. However, Powell was called for targeting and ejected to give the Spartans a first down. One play later though, Longerbeam forced a fumble and recovered it to give the Scarlet Knights the ball again. The momentum did not last though as four plays later, Michigan State picked Wimsatt off to get the ball back with 1:22 remaining.

After a quality first quarter, Wimsatt cooled down in the second as he finished 7-for-16 for 122 yards and two interceptions.

It was a tough start for Rutgers' defense as it allowed Michigan State to march down the field with a 14-play, 75-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead with 7:32 remaining in the first quarter. Rutgers answered with a field goal following a nine-play, 62-yard drive to make it a 7-3 game with 2:52 left in the first.