It was a tough afternoon for Rutgers Basketball as it lost to Michgan State 73-55 to fall to 0-8 all-time at the Breslin Center.

Rutgers was able to use an 11-3 run to take a 36-35 lead with 14:13 left in the second half. However, it was all Michigan State from that point forward as it exploded for a 19-0 run to take a 54-36 lead with 9:33 remaining and put the game out of reach.

The Scarlet Knights (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) had a tough time building consistent offense as it shot 37 percent from the field, 7-for-18 from three, but had a nearly seven-minute field goal drought in each half. Aundre Hyatt led the way with 14 points on 4-for-9 shooting while Mawot Mag had 12 points and five rebounds.

Rutgers also had a tough time on the boards as it was out-rebounded 37-30 with Michigan State getting eight offensive rebounds, resulting in 12 points.

The Spartans (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) finished the day shooting 45 percent from the field and 48 percent from three, led by Malik Hall with 15 points and six rebounds. Tyson Walker also tallied 13 points and four assists while Tre Holloman had nine points and six assists.

It was a back-and-forth first half that saw Michigan State take a 28-22 lead into the break following a 6-0 run and a nearly seven-minute field goal drought from the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers finished the half shooting 32 percent from the field and 3-for-7 from three, led by Aundre Hyatt with seven points. The Scarlet Knights were two for their last 11 field goal attempts though and missed their last six heading into the tunnel.

Despite the offensive struggles in the first half, Rutgers was aided by its defense as it forced seven turnovers that resulted in eight points.

Michigan State finished the first half shooting 36 percent from the field and 5-for-12 from three and was helped out by second-chance points as it accumulated five offensive rebounds resulting in seven points.

Walker led the way for the Spartans in the first half as he finished with 10 points while Holloman had six.