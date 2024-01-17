It was a heavyweight fight that saw the two sides go into overtime tied at 69. In the end, Rutgers was able to come away with the 87-82 victory behind a gutsy performance from just about everybody wearing scarlet and white.

The Scarlet Knights were able to match Nebraska's high-powered offense as it finished shooting 38 percent from the field and 38 percent from three. Aundre Hyatt led the way with a team-high 17 points, including crucial free throws to send the game into overtime and take the lead in the extra period. Mawot Mag also had a big day as he finished with 16 points and five rebounds.

This game was also a return to form for Cliff Omoruyi as he accumulated 14 points and 15 rebounds and played a pivotal role in the Scarlet Knights fighting back in the second half. Derek Simpson added 15 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists and sunk two free throws to ice the game for the Scarlet Knights.

The Scarlet Knights' defense held serve as they went the last 9:39 of the second half without allowing a field goal while holding the Cornhuskers to 38 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.

The Scarlet Knights were also aided by second-chance points as it finished with 25 offensive rebounds leading to 20 points. Rutgers finished the day out-rebounding Nebraska 56-42.

The first half saw Rutgers and Nebraska trade blows as the Cornhuskers used a 20-4 run to take a 27-15 lead with 8:51 to go. However, the Scarlet Knights swung back with a 19-6 run of its own to take a 34-33 lead with 2:48 left before going into halftime tied at 36.

Rutgers' defense also stifled Nebraska as the first half wore on as the Cornhuskers went the final 6:24 without a field goal.

The Scarlet Knights finished the first half shooting 38 percent from the field and 36 percent from three, led by Mag with 10 points while Hyatt had six. They were held back by their free-throw shooting though as they went 5-for-11 from the line.

Nebraska went into the tunnel shooting 42 percent from the field and 36 percent from three with Brice Williams leading the way with 11 points.

Despite earning the win, Rutgers struggled when it came to free throws and layups as it went 16-for-30 from the line and 12-for-28 on layups.