Rutgers opened up the second half strong as it went on an 11-0 run to go up 54-36 with 15:58 remaining, including two consecutive 3-pointers from Aundre Hyatt. From there, Rutgers was able to keep Georgetown at arm's length and maintain a double-digit lead and had four players finish with double digits. Derek Simpson led the way with 15 points on 4-for-10 shooting and four assists while Hyatt and Gavin Griffiths had 12 points apiece.

The Scarlet Knights shot well from the floor as they finished 45.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three. Noah Fernandes also contributed 10 points and five rebounds.

It was a strong defensive effort for the Scarlet Knights as they forced 21 turnovers and turned them into 25 points. Rutgers also limited Georgetown to just 35.3 percent from the field and 28 percent from three.

Perhaps the only downside for Rutgers in this one was the fact it went 5-for-12 on layups and 14-for-24 from the free-throw line.

It was an up-and-down first half for Rutgers as it opened up a 30-17 lead following a steal and 3-pointer from Hyatt with 7:34 remaining. Georgetown used a 15-3 run to cut it to a two-point game with 1:13 left, but the Scarlet Knights scored the last five points of the half to take a 38-32 lead into the break.

Rutgers led the entire first half with Gavin Griffiths pioneering the way with 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting. Jamichael Davis also came off the bench and gave nine points on 4-for-7 shooting and two rebounds. Derek Simpson added nine points as well.