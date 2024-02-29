This was a night where just about everything went right for Rutgers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) as it hit its first seven shots and never looked back on the way to routing Michigan 82-52. The Scarlet Knights had four players finish with double figures as Cliff Omoruyi led the way with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Jeremiah Williams added 19 points while Noah Fernandes scored 11 and Aundre Hyatt had 10 points and six rebounds. Rutgers finished the game shooting 52 percent from the field (8-for-20 from three) and went 8-for-12 from the free-throw line.

The Scarlet Knights also locked Michigan (8-21, 3-15 Big Ten) down defensively as it held the Wolverines to 32 percent from the floor and forced 14 turnovers, resulting in 16 points.

After Michigan used a 12-0 run to make it a 41-28 game early in the second half, Rutgers quickly responded with a 9-0 run to take a 22-point lead with 17:26 remaining.

It was about as good an opening 15 minutes as Rutgers could have hoped for as it took an early 14-1 lead before building up to a 25-point advantage with 5:28 remaining. However, the Scarlet Knights struggled to close the half as it went on a 5:28 scoring drought while Michigan used a 10-0 run to make it a 41-26 game at halftime.

Rutgers finished the half shooting 55 percent from the field, led by Williams with nine points while Hyatt and Omoruyi had eight. Omoruyi also tallied six rebounds while Hyatt had four.

The Scarlet Knights held Michigan to 33 percent from the field and forced 10 turnovers, resulting in 10 points. Dug McDaniel led the Wolverines with nine points.