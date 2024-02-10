Rutgers Basketball kept the good vibes rolling as it dominated No. 11 Wisconsin 78-56 to win its third straight game.

In perhaps its most crisp game of the season so far, Rutgers (12-10, 4-7 Big Ten) excelled on both ends of the court as it led from wire-to-wire and shot 45 percent from the floor and 10-for-17 from three. The Scarlet Knights also tallied 18 assists and limited themselves to six turnovers.

Defensively, the Scarlet Knights locked down Wisconsin (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) as they forced 12 turnovers, resulting in 15 points, and held the Badgers to just 33 percent from the field and 24 percent from three.

Noah Fernandes had a stellar showing for Rutgers as he finished with 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting and nailed all five of his 3-point attempts. Fernandes also sank a key three to quell a 6-0 run from the Badgers about halfway through the second half before making a layup to give Rutgers a 59-44 lead with 8:12 remaining.

In addition, Jeremiah Williams continued to breathe new life into the Scarlet Knights as he finished with 18 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in just his third game of the season.

Cliff Omoruyi also played a pivotal role for Rutgers as he notched another double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds and tallied eight blocks.

It was an impressive first half for Rutgers as Omoruyi beat the buzzer to send the Scarlet Knights into the tunnel up 37-28. Rutgers got it done on both ends of the floor as it shot 46 percent from the field and forced 11 turnovers, resulting in 12 points.

Rutgers also started the game off hot as it sprang out to a 9-0 lead and limited the Badgers to just 10 made field goals in the half. However, Wisconsin heated up as the game wore on and finished shooting 37 percent from the field to keep it within single digits.

Omoruyi led Rutgers with 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting and four blocks. Williams added six points and six assists while Fernandes had six points on two 3-pointers.

AJ Storr accounted for nearly half of Wisconsin's points with 13.