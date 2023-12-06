It was another tough contest for Rutgers Basketball as it fell to Wake Forest 76-57 to suffer back-to-back defeats.

Rutgers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) played up and down throughout this game as it cut an 18-point first-half deficit all the way down to two as the Scarlet Knights made it a 50-48 game with 10:31 remaining in the second half. However, Wake Forest (5-3) took back control with an 18-0 run to make it a 68-48 game with 4:35 left.

Rutgers' offense came and went throughout this one as it shot 38 percent from the floor and 33 from three. Aundre Hyatt and Noah Fernandes each tallied 13 points while Hyatt had five rebounds. Oskar Palmquist added eight points and five rebounds while Antwone Woolfolk had six points.

The Scarlet Knights were once again out-rebounded as Wake Forest pulled down 42 rebounds compared to Rutgers' 30. The Demon Deacons also recorded 15 offensive rebounds while the Scarlet Knights had 11.

In addition, Rutgers turned the ball over 14 times and Wake Forest made the most of its second chance opportunities as it turned them into 21 points.

The Demon Deacons had five players record double figures as Kevin Miller led the way with 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists while Efton Reid III had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Cameron Hildreth also offered 12 points and six assists while Hunter Sallis tallied 11 points. Andrew Carr finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Rutgers had a tough time containing Wake Forest's offense as the Demon Deacons shot 43 percent from the field, including 32 points in the paint. Wake Forest also shot 31 percent from three.

The first half was almost all Wake Forest as it took a 29-11 lead following a 3-pointer from Zach Keller with 8:09 remaining. However, Rutgers fought back and finished the half on a 20-8 run to make it a 37-31 game at halftime.

Hyatt did everything he could to keep the Scarlet Knights in the game through the first 20 minutes as he led all scorers with 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting and knocked down three of his four three-point attempts. Rutgers closed the half shooting 48 percent from the field and 42 from three, but were out-rebounded 16-13. Woolfolk and Palmquiest added six points apiece.

Miller and Hildreth each scored eight points for Wake Forest in the first half while Sallis and Reid tallied six. The Demon Deacons finished the half shooting 45 percent from the field and 27 from three.

Rutgers got off to another slow start as it trailed 13-3 with 16:10 remaining in the first half and made one field goal through the first seven minutes.