It was a tough afternoon for Rutgers Basketball as it fell to No. 24 76-58 at Jersey Mike's Arena.

This was not a game Rutgers will look at too fondly as it was out-rebounded by Illinois 55-27 with Terrence Shannon Jr. leading the way with 10 rebounds. Illinois also had a quality day offensively as it finished 45 percent from the field and 43 from three, led by Shannon with 23 points.

Marcus Domask tallied 15 points and seven rebounds while Luke Goode had nine points. The Fighting Illini also feasted in the paint as they finished with 40 points.

Despite forcing 17 turnovers, the Scarlet Knights were not able to stick with Illinois' high-powered attack as they finished 33 percent from the field and 46 from three. Aundre Hyatt and Austin Williams each contributed nine points while Williams also had four rebounds and three assists.

Gavin Griffiths added eight points while Antwone Woolfolk, Cliff Omnoruyi, and Derek Simpson had seven. Omouyi also pulled down nine rebounds.

In addition, Rutgers struggled to finish layups as it went 9-for-23.

Griffiths was able to make it a 49-42 game with 13:47 remaining in the second half with a 3-pointer, but that was as far as the Scarlet Knights could get as Illinois used an 18-2 run to take a 67-44 lead with 8:09 left.

It was about as bad a start Rutgers could have had as it went 0-for-7 to open the game and did not record its first field goal until 13:31 in the first half with an Oskar Palmquist dunk to make it 14-4. Justin Jarmon also sank a 3-pointer to give the Scarlet Knights their largest deficit of the half 24-8 with 10:54 remaining.

However, Rutgers was able to fight back and make it a 34-31 game with 3:21 left in the first half behind an 11-0 run, including three consecutive 3-pointers from Hyatt, Jamichael Davis, and Noah Fernandes. The Scarlet Knights also finished the half on a 21-11 run. Williams was the catalyst behind the turnaround as he finished the half with nine points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Hyatt added seven points while Woolfolk and Simpson had five. The Scarlet Knights finished the half shooting 35 percent from the field and 50 from three.

Illinois pounded the Scarlet Knights on the board in the first half as it out-rebounded them 27-15 with Shannon pulling down eight rebounds. Shannon also led the Fighting Illini with 12 points while Qunicy Guerrier and Domask had seven.

Illinois finished the first half shooting 49 percent from the field and 45 from three.