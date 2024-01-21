It was a tough afternoon for Rutgers Basketball as it fell 86-63 to No. 14 Illinois to drop to 0-8 all-time at the State Farm Center.

Rutgers did everything it could to stick around with Illinois, but the Fighting Illini proved to be too much as they finished shooting 51 percent from the field, including 50 points in the paint. Justin Harmon led the way for the Illini with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Despite falling behind 51-36 with 14:02 remaining in the second half, Rutgers used a 15-4 run to make it a 55-51 game with 10:20 left, with Noah Fernandes accounting for eight of those points. However, Illinois snatched back momentum with a 12-3 run to take a 67-54 lead with 7:28 to go.

Illinois had four other players record double-figures as Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with 16 points and four assists while Quincy Guerrier had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Coleman Hawkins also tallied 12 points, nine rebounds, five steals, and four assists while Marcus Domask had 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Illinois out-muscled Rutgers on the glass as it out-rebounded the Scarlet Knights 46-32, including 13 offensive rebounds leading to 16 second-chance points. The Fighting Illini also forced 14 turnovers that resulted in 20 points.

Rutgers finished the day shooting 38 percent from the field and 3-for-14 from three. Cliff Omoruyi led the way with 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting and nine rebounds. Aundre Hyatt added 11 points and five rebounds while Fernandes had 10 points.

Rutgers did its best to stick around in the first half, but Illinois proved to be too much as it went into halftime up 40-28. The Fighting Illini finished the half out-rebounding the Scarlet Knights 22-14, including five offensive rebounds leading to seven second-chance points. Illinois also accumulated 22 points in the paint.

Omoruyi accounted for nearly half of Rutgers' points in the opening half as he recorded 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting and four rebounds. The Scarlet Knights also forced six turnovers resulting in six points, including one by Derek Simpson he turned into a buzzer-beating layup. Rutgers finished the half shooting 38 percent from the field but 1-for-5 from three.

Guerrier led Illinois in the first half with nine points and five rebounds while Harmon had seven points and four rebounds.