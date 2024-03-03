Although Rutgers cut it to a 54-48 game with 7:05 to play, Nebraska answered with a 10-3 run with all points coming from Keisei Tominaga. From there, the Cornhuskers (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten) were able to stave off the Scarlet Knights despite being held without a field goal in the final 5:59.

Rutgers (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten) struggled shooting the ball all night as it finished 33 percent from the field and 4-for-25 from three. The Scarlet Knights were also out-rebounded 44-40 with Nebraska accumulating 22 points in the paint.

Jeremiah Williams led Rutgers with 14 points while Gavin Griffiths had 10. Antwone Woolfolk also provided a spark off the bench with nine points and nine rebounds.

Tominaga pioneered Nebraska with 18 points, including 12 in the second half, while Juwan Gary had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Josiah Allick also recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds.

It was a tough opening half for Rutgers as it finished 11-for-32, including missing its first eight attempts, as it went into halftime trailing 37-25. The Scarlet Knights also shot just 2-for-13 from three.

On the flip side, Nebraska shot 54 percent from the field and was led by Gary with 11 points and five rebounds. The Cornhuskers also doubled the Scarlet Knights on the boards 24-12, leading to 12 second-chance points, and tallied 18 points in the paint.

Despite falling behind by as much as 17 points, Rutgers was able to keep it within striking distance thanks to 10 Nebraska turnovers resulting in seven points. Woolfolk also contributed seven points and five rebounds while Williams led the way with eight points.