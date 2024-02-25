It was a tough afternoon for Rutgers Basketball as it fell to Maryland 63-46 at Jersey Mike's Arena.

In a season that has had its share of poor offensive performances, this game might have seen rock bottom from the Scarlet Knights as it went 11 minutes and 37 seconds without a field goal at one point, allowing Maryland to build a 20-point lead early in the second half.

Rutgers tried to fight back behind an 8-0 run that cut it to a 47-37 game with 10:31 remaining, but Maryland snatched back momentum following a technical foul call on Austin Williams that led to a 7-0 run from Maryland.

Rutgers finished the game shooting 37 percent from the field and just 2-for-11 from three, led by Aundre Hyatt with 13 points. The Scarlet Knights also had a tough time on the glass as it was out-rebounded 42-29.

In addition, Rutgers struggled to contain Julian Reese as he finished with 20 points and six rebounds on 8-for-11 shooting. The Terrapins also shot 41 percent from the floor with Jahmir Young tallying 12 points and nine assists. Jordan Geronimo also recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds while Donta Scott had 11 points and seven rebounds.

It was a tough first half for Rutgers as it went the final 6:09 without scoring a point, allowing Maryland to use a 10-0 run to take a 30-18 into halftime. The Scarlet Knights also went 6-for-19 from the field and 5-for-12 from the free throw line.

On the flip side, Maryland finished the half shooting 40 percent from the field and edged the Scarlet Knights out on the boards 19-17. Young, Geronimo, and Scott each tallied six points while Young had six assists and Geronimo had six rebounds.

Hyatt led the way for Rutgers with six points.