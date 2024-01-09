Despite a tough night for both sides offensively, Rutgers was able to come away with a 66-57 win at Jersey Mike's Arena.

In a game where it struggled offensively, shooting 32 percent from the field, Rutgers (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) relied on its defense to get the job done as it forced 18 turnovers and turned them into 18 points. The Scarlet Knights also held Indiana (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) to 40 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Hoosiers 51-40 with 19 offensive rebounds.

It was not a banner first half for Rutgers as it shot 34 percent from the floor and just 2-for-11 from three. However, the Scarlet Knights used their defense to stay in the game as they forced 11 turnovers on 33 Indiana possessions and converted them into 12 points. Rutgers was also lifted by a Derek Simpson buzzer-beating 3-pointer to take a 30-27 lead into halftime.

Following a slow start from both sides in the second half, the Scarlet Knights took control using a 12-0 run to take a 51-38 lead with 6:32 remaining, capped off by a thunderous dunk from Mawot Mag. Austin Williams also played a key role for Rutgers, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Scarlet Knights had four other players record double figures as Mag led the way with 13 points and eight rebounds while Aundre Hyatt had 12 points and six rebounds. Jamichael Davis also came away with 10 points and six rebounds while Derek Simpson scored 10 points. Cliff Omoruyi led the way on the glass with 11 rebounds.

After a decent start in which Rutgers took a 7-2 lead early in the first half, Indiana went on a 14-2 run to take a 16-9 lead with 11:02 remaining. The Scarlet Knights were able to battle back though and make it a 20-19 game with 5:27 left behind a 6-0 run and a nearly six-minute scoring drought from the Hoosiers.

Kel'el Ware recorded 13 points and 17 rebounds for Indiana while Malik Reneau tallied 13 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Mackenzie Mgbako also finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

Davis led Rutgers in the first half with six points while Simpson and Mag had five. On the flip side, Ware led Indiana with eight points on 4-for-5 shooting and seven rebounds while Mgbako netted six points.