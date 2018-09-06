About: With the help of our new partner Pro Football Focus, we provide an exclusive look at how Rutgers and Ohio State stack up for this weekend's Big Ten matchup.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show how the Scarlet Knights matchup against the Buckeyes for this weekends conference game. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using PFF analytics will be premium articles.

This is the best time to sign up for a TheKnightReport.Net subscription! You will not want to miss out on the new content that we will be producing!

SIGN UP NOW & RECEIVE A 50% OFF DISCOUNT ON AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION!

Learn more about how PFF grades players in the video below

