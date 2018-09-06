Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-06 13:49:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Numbers: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Xyfa8gh3t8myzhqqnh1h
Matt Carroll - TheKnightReport.Net
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

About: With the help of our new partner Pro Football Focus, we provide an exclusive look at how Rutgers and Ohio State stack up for this weekend's Big Ten matchup.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show how the Scarlet Knights matchup against the Buckeyes for this weekends conference game. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using PFF analytics will be premium articles.

This is the best time to sign up for a TheKnightReport.Net subscription! You will not want to miss out on the new content that we will be producing!

SIGN UP NOW & RECEIVE A 50% OFF DISCOUNT ON AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION!

Learn more about how PFF grades players in the video below

Game Details

Rutgers (1-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (1-0)

Location: Ohio Stadium

Saturday, September 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST

TV: Big Ten Network

Line: Ohio State -34.5

Rutgers Offense vs. Ohio State Defense

The Scarlet Knights offense didn’t do its best job last week versus Texas State, but the offense still managed to find a way to score points. True freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski went 20-of-30 for 205 yards and a touchdown but made some freshman mistakes by throwing three interceptions.

Along with a solid performance from Sitkowski, starting tailback Raheem Blackshear also had a solid game rushing as he ran for little over 60 yards along with two touchdowns - one rushing and one receiving.

Can new offensive coordinator John McNulty draw up enough plays for Sitkowski and the Rutgers offense to put some points on the board against former Rutgers HC Greg Schiano?

That's the exciting chess match.

Comparing the RU offense vs. OSU defense
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Grade Ohio State Buckeyes Grade

LT Tariq Cole

72.7

DE Nick Bosa

91.3

LG Nick Krimin

71.8

DT Robert Landers

89.4

OC Michael Maietti

65.3

DT Dre'Mont Jones

91.0

RG Jonah Jackson

73.9

DE Jonathan Cooper

63.6

RT Kamaal Seymour

57.1

LB Malik Harrison

75.7

QB Artur Sitkowski

48.5

LB Baron Browning

51.5

RB Raheem Blackshear

70.4

LB Pete Werner

70.2

WR Bo Melton

76.0

CB Kendall Sheffield

71.3

WR Shameen Jones

60.1

CB Damon Arnette

72.4

WR Hunter Hayek

60.7

S Isaiah Pryor

60.7

TE Jerome Washington

63.4

S Jahsen Wint

62.6
Offensive and Defensive grades provided by Pro-Football Focus

Rutgers Defense vs. Ohio State Offense

The senior-laden Scarlet Knights defense performed very well last Saturday afternoon against the Texas State Bobcats. The team didn't give up any offensive touchdowns and also had one interception and two forced fumbles in the game.

New starter Elorm Lumor took over as the starting JACK this season and didn't disappoint in his debut. Lumor led a defensive line that managed to have 6.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery on the day.

Now the question is, can the Scarlet Knight repeat that performance against No. 4 Ohio State?

Comparing the RU defense vs. OSU offense
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Grade Ohio State Buckeyes Grade

DE Kevin Wilkins

66.8

LT Thayer Munford

70.7

DT Jon Bateky

65.3

LG Malcolm Pridgeon

68.7

DT Julius Turner

76.6

OC Michael Jordan

69.3

JACK Elorm Lumor

66.3

RG Demetrius Knox

73.0

OLB Trevor Morris

82.7

RT Isaiah Prince

72.0

ILB Deonte Roberts

73.6

QB Dwayne Haskins

84.2

OLB Tyreek Williams

61.9

RB JK Dobbins

62.2

CB Blessuan Austin

90.7

WR Austin Mack

77.6

CB Isaiah Wharton

63.0

WR Johnnie Dixon

59.3

S Damon Hayes

68.1

H-Back Parris Campbell

54.9

S Saquan Hampton

62.9

TE Luke Farrell

60.4
Defensive and offensive grades provided by Pro-Football Focus
Gtokeerwmbedwhtnukny
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}