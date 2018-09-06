Inside the Numbers: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
About: With the help of our new partner Pro Football Focus, we provide an exclusive look at how Rutgers and Ohio State stack up for this weekend's Big Ten matchup.
In this article, we use the PFF grades to show how the Scarlet Knights matchup against the Buckeyes for this weekends conference game. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using PFF analytics will be premium articles.
This is the best time to sign up for a TheKnightReport.Net subscription! You will not want to miss out on the new content that we will be producing!
SIGN UP NOW & RECEIVE A 50% OFF DISCOUNT ON AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION!
Learn more about how PFF grades players in the video below
Game Details
Rutgers (1-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (1-0)
Location: Ohio Stadium
Saturday, September 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST
TV: Big Ten Network
Line: Ohio State -34.5
Rutgers Offense vs. Ohio State Defense
The Scarlet Knights offense didn’t do its best job last week versus Texas State, but the offense still managed to find a way to score points. True freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski went 20-of-30 for 205 yards and a touchdown but made some freshman mistakes by throwing three interceptions.
Along with a solid performance from Sitkowski, starting tailback Raheem Blackshear also had a solid game rushing as he ran for little over 60 yards along with two touchdowns - one rushing and one receiving.
Can new offensive coordinator John McNulty draw up enough plays for Sitkowski and the Rutgers offense to put some points on the board against former Rutgers HC Greg Schiano?
That's the exciting chess match.
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|Grade
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|Grade
|
LT Tariq Cole
|
72.7
|
DE Nick Bosa
|
91.3
|
LG Nick Krimin
|
71.8
|
DT Robert Landers
|
89.4
|
OC Michael Maietti
|
65.3
|
DT Dre'Mont Jones
|
91.0
|
RG Jonah Jackson
|
73.9
|
DE Jonathan Cooper
|
63.6
|
RT Kamaal Seymour
|
57.1
|
LB Malik Harrison
|
75.7
|
QB Artur Sitkowski
|
48.5
|
LB Baron Browning
|
51.5
|
RB Raheem Blackshear
|
70.4
|
LB Pete Werner
|
70.2
|
WR Bo Melton
|
76.0
|
CB Kendall Sheffield
|
71.3
|
WR Shameen Jones
|
60.1
|
CB Damon Arnette
|
72.4
|
WR Hunter Hayek
|
60.7
|
S Isaiah Pryor
|
60.7
|
TE Jerome Washington
|
63.4
|
S Jahsen Wint
|
62.6
Rutgers Defense vs. Ohio State Offense
The senior-laden Scarlet Knights defense performed very well last Saturday afternoon against the Texas State Bobcats. The team didn't give up any offensive touchdowns and also had one interception and two forced fumbles in the game.
New starter Elorm Lumor took over as the starting JACK this season and didn't disappoint in his debut. Lumor led a defensive line that managed to have 6.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery on the day.
Now the question is, can the Scarlet Knight repeat that performance against No. 4 Ohio State?
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|Grade
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|Grade
|
DE Kevin Wilkins
|
66.8
|
LT Thayer Munford
|
70.7
|
DT Jon Bateky
|
65.3
|
LG Malcolm Pridgeon
|
68.7
|
DT Julius Turner
|
76.6
|
OC Michael Jordan
|
69.3
|
JACK Elorm Lumor
|
66.3
|
RG Demetrius Knox
|
73.0
|
OLB Trevor Morris
|
82.7
|
RT Isaiah Prince
|
72.0
|
ILB Deonte Roberts
|
73.6
|
QB Dwayne Haskins
|
84.2
|
OLB Tyreek Williams
|
61.9
|
RB JK Dobbins
|
62.2
|
CB Blessuan Austin
|
90.7
|
WR Austin Mack
|
77.6
|
CB Isaiah Wharton
|
63.0
|
WR Johnnie Dixon
|
59.3
|
S Damon Hayes
|
68.1
|
H-Back Parris Campbell
|
54.9
|
S Saquan Hampton
|
62.9
|
TE Luke Farrell
|
60.4