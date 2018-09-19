Inside the Numbers: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Buffalo Bulls
About: With the help of our new partner Pro Football Focus, we provide an exclusive look at how Rutgers and Kansas stack up for this weekend's out of conference matchup.Game Details Rutgers (1-2) v...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news