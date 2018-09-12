Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Numbers: Rutgers Football vs. Kansas Jayhawks

S67pjkvxiwunaclx2kuq
KUSports.com
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

About: With the help of our new partner Pro Football Focus, we provide an exclusive look at how Rutgers and Kansas stack up for this weekend's out of conference matchup.Game DetailsRutgers (1-1) vs...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}