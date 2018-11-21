Inside The Numbers: Rutgers Football versus Michigan State
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Offense vs. Michigan State Spartans DefenseThe Scarlet Knights offense has struggled just about all season long, especially last week against Penn State where the team could...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news