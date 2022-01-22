 Inside The Banks: Scoop On Rutgers' Newest Coaches
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-22 20:10:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside The Banks: Weekend Visit Reactions

Alex Gleitman
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Rutgers will be hosting a number of top 2023 prospects during the middle of this week, as well as next weekend for their next junior day. This weekend, though, they hosted a number of talented 2024 and 2025 prospects that could be top of the board type players.

In this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we share how some of those visits went on Saturday.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}