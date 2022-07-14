Inside The Banks: Updated 2022 Season Outlook
Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
We are less than one month away from fall camp kicking off for the 2022 Rutgers football team. There has been a lot of growth from the players and staff between the end of last season through this summer, not to mention new additions to the roster via the transfer portal and full onboarding of the 2022 recruiting class.
In this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take another go at predicting how the Scarlet Knights' 2022 season will play out.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news