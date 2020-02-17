New NCAA rules for 2020 don't allow in-person contact between prospects and coaching staffs during the month of February, which means no on-campus visitors or coach visits to high schools until March 1.

That doesn't mean recruiting is shut off, though, as phone calls and messaging are still allowed, and the Rutgers staff has been plenty busy trying to line up what they hope ends up being a monster 2021 recruiting class.

Once the dead period ends at the end of the month, expect the RU staff to be busy on the road, as well as hosting a number of recruits for spring practices. In fact, two of the Scarlet Knights' top targets for the cycle are expected back on campus in early March.

Find out who and when in this addition of "Inside The Banks".