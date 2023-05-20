Inside The Banks: Three things to watch for Rutgers at Rivals Camp
This Sunday marks the annual Rivals Camp Series making its trip to New Jersey, as many of the top prospects in the region will come to the Garden State to compete.
When it comes to Rutgers, there are many top targets, both for the current cycle and future cycles, that will be in attendance.
What are the major storylines to watch this weekend? Find out three things you must watch at the RCS-NJ in this week's Inside The Banks.
HOW WILL RUTGERS TOP 2024 TARGETS STACK UP?
There are a number of top 2024 targets for Rutgers that will be competing on Sunday. Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall's Aaris Bethea and Caden Brown, Pleasantville (NJ) ATH Khalil Witherspoon, Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic's Nyier Daniels and Kaj Sanders, Montvale (NJ) SJR RB Yasin Willis, Seton Hall Prep's (NJ) Jaylen McClain, Camden (NJ) East Side ATH Willy Love, Shrewsbury (MA) DL Cooper Ackerman, Syracuse (NY) CBA WR Syair Torrence, St. Anthony's WR/TE Korey Duff, and a few others make up that group.
This will be a great chance to re-evaluate some of this talent to see just how good they are, as well as talk to them about their recruitment and get the latest on RU's chances.
GETTING A LOOK AT LOCAL TALENT WHO RU HASN'T PRIORITIZED
There will be a number of prospects in the area that are on RU's radar, but maybe that the staff hasn't pursued hard for a few different reasons. Is Rutgers making a mistake by passing on these guys for now? Could they "go" on them later in the process? We're going to find all of that out this weekend.
The group that will have my eye for 2024 in this category includes Paterson (NJ) East Side's Nyreek Clyburn, Camden's (NJ) Dylan Seay, Erasmus Hall's Jaylin Ballew, RBC's Davin Brewton (Pitt commit) and Emmanuel Ross, St. Peters Prep's Xavier Miles, and Toms River North's Tareq Council, among others.
WHAT ABOUT THE UNDERCLASSMEN?
I am sure we are going to see some new names emerge, but when it comes to the names we know that are already associated with Rutgers as underclassmen, there are quite a few.
For 2025 there are St. Thomas More's (CT) Jourdin Houston, Snyder's (NJ) DJ McClary, St. Michael The Archangel's Remington Moss, Lower Cap May's (NJ) Braswell Thomas, Bishop McDevitt's (PA) Stone Saunders, Iona Prep's (NY) Rowan Byrne, Imhotep Charter's (PA) Zahir Mathis, St. Joe's Prep's (PA) Maxwell Roy, Winslow Twp.'s (NJ) Cam Miller, Malcolm X Shabazz's (NJ) Omari Gaines (Penn State), The Hun School's (NJ) Kamar Archie, SJR's (NJ) John Forster and Makhi Jones, and Toms River North's (NJ) Jaelyne Matthews (Penn State), among many others.
As for the 2026 class, keep a close eye on Glassboro (NJ) ATH Amari Sabb and St. Anthony's (NY) DL Preston "PJ" Carey, but there are a bunch of other 2026 and 2027 prospects coming to the event that could certainly catch our eye throughout the day.
--------------------------------------------------------------
