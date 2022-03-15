Inside The Banks: The latest on 2023 ATH Moussa Kane's recruitment
Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
Rutgers Football is one of a few power five programs heavily after 2023 athlete Moussa Kane. In this edition if ITB presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, Kane goes one on one with Alex Gleitman detailing everything about his recruitment currently.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news