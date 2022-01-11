Inside The Banks: Scoop On Rutgers' Newest Coaches
Inside the Banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
Rutgers made a splash this past week with two hires on the defensive side of the ball. First, they brought in Joe Harasymiak from Minnesota to be defensive coordinator. Then, they brought in Marquise Watson from Ole Miss to be the defensive line coach.
Other than both being New Jersey natives, most fans probably aren't familiar with either hire. In today's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we share some scoop on the newest Rutgers coaches after talking to sources who absolutely would know about each.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news