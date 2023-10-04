News More News
Inside The Banks: Projecting The Rest Of The 2023 Rutgers Football Season

Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst

Before the 2023 season started, I did a prediction of how the year would go for every team in the Big Ten.

In that article, I had Rutgers at 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the conference, with RU being at 3-2 through their first 5 games.

Now that we’re five games into the season, Rutgers is actually 4-1 overall, one game ahead of pace for where I originally predicted. Will RU be able to now go 7-5 or better on the season? In this edition of Inside The Banks, I take a look, game by game, for how I see the rest of the season playing out for Rutgers.

10/7 AT WISCONSIN

This isn’t an “impossible” game to win but I do think it’s going to be a lot harder than it looked a couple weeks ago. The Badgers have their footing under them now and I think they’ll do a good job of forcing Gavin Wimsatt to try and beat them with his arm. Seeing a bit of a lower scoring contest in this one but do have UW coming out with a 27-13 victory to put RU at 4-2 (1-2 on the season).

10/14 VS MICHIGAN STATE

I already had this as a revenge win for Rutgers and that was before MSU was an absolute dumpster fire. Not calling for a blowout but the Knights get a decisive 24-10 win to advance to 5-2 (2-2) on the campaign.

10/21 AT INDIANA

This is a huge game for RU if they want to go bowling and I think it’s going to be a battle of two tough defenses. I think the Knights have a bit more firepower on offense than the Hoosiers do, though, and they win their second in a row, 20-10, to go 6-2 (3-2).

11/4 VS OHIO STATE

It’s a home game which is good. And Ohio State’s offense isn’t the same juggernaut it has been in year’s past (although the defense appears to be improved). I think if this game was played in late September that RU would have a better shot. Buckeyes win 38-17 to put RU at 6-3 (3-3).

11/11 AT IOWA

This was always a “winnable” games because Iowa is Iowa, but without Cade McNamara it became even more winnable. Playing at Kinnick is never easy though and I think the Hawkeyes’ defense will make it tough on the RU offense, helping Kirk Ferentz pull out a 17-10 win. RU is now 6-4 (3-4).

11/18 AT PENN STATE

I think Rutgers is still a year away from the dream victory, at best. Think Penn State will take it to them pretty good in Happy Valley, 49-14. RU is now 6-5 (3-5).

11/25 VS MARYLAND

Another big game to determine how this season plays out. Maryland is 5-0 but they have the 126th SOS in the country. We find out this weekend at Ohio State exactly where they are. I think RU will slow down their offense enough to get a win at home to cap the regular season. RU 27 Maryland 24 to bring Rutgers to 7-5 (4-5) and send them to a solid bowl game, maybe the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium?

