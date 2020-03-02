News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 11:59:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside The Banks: Previewing a big week of visits

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

Most of the month of February was a dead period for college football recruiting, meaning that there was no in-person contact between coaches and players for 27 days following the period starting on the 3rd of the month. No coaches visiting players and no players visiting schools in any way, shape, or form.

With that ending on Sunday at 12:00 AM EST, you can expect things to pick up for Rutgers on the recruiting trail, as they'll host a number of top targets across multiple classes for spring practices, beginning this week.

In this edition of "Inside The Banks", we take a look at some of those expected visits and what they mean to RU as they look to build on the recruiting momentum they gained with the hiring of Greg Schianoa few months ago.



premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}