Most of the month of February was a dead period for college football recruiting, meaning that there was no in-person contact between coaches and players for 27 days following the period starting on the 3rd of the month. No coaches visiting players and no players visiting schools in any way, shape, or form.

With that ending on Sunday at 12:00 AM EST, you can expect things to pick up for Rutgers on the recruiting trail, as they'll host a number of top targets across multiple classes for spring practices, beginning this week.

In this edition of "Inside The Banks", we take a look at some of those expected visits and what they mean to RU as they look to build on the recruiting momentum they gained with the hiring of Greg Schianoa few months ago.







