Inside The Banks: Predicting The Record Of Every Big Ten Team In 2023
College football starts this weekend, with most teams, including Rutgers, starting their seasons next weekend. Like every year, the 2023 campaign should be filled with both exciting and disappointing moments, chalk and surprises, and plenty to leave us talking about week after week.
In this edition of Inside The Banks, I take a shot at predicting each Big Ten team's record for the upcoming college football season.
BIG TEN EAST DIVISION.....
INDIANA HOOSIERS
Pre-Season Ranking: Not Ranked
Predicted Record: 2-10 (0-9)
Notes/How It Will Go: I'm not high on Tom Allen's team this year, as I think they have too many new parts on defense and the offense doesn't really have any players that scare you. I have the Hoosiers beating Indiana State and Akron out of conference and losing to everyone else, going 0-9 in Big Ten play and coming in last in the division and conference.
MARYLAND TERRAPINS
Pre-Season Ranking: Not Ranked
Predicted Record: 6-6 (3-6)
Notes/How It Will Go: The Terps definitely have potential to win one or two more than what I am giving them, but I think they go bowling with a .500 mark. I have the Terps winning four of their first five against Towson, Charlotte, UVA, and Indiana (loss to MSU before IU), before losing five of their last seven, with the additional two lone wins coming at home against Illinois and on the road at Northwestern.
