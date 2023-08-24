INDIANA HOOSIERS

Pre-Season Ranking: Not Ranked

Predicted Record: 2-10 (0-9)

Notes/How It Will Go: I'm not high on Tom Allen's team this year, as I think they have too many new parts on defense and the offense doesn't really have any players that scare you. I have the Hoosiers beating Indiana State and Akron out of conference and losing to everyone else, going 0-9 in Big Ten play and coming in last in the division and conference.

MARYLAND TERRAPINS

Pre-Season Ranking: Not Ranked

Predicted Record: 6-6 (3-6)

Notes/How It Will Go: The Terps definitely have potential to win one or two more than what I am giving them, but I think they go bowling with a .500 mark. I have the Terps winning four of their first five against Towson, Charlotte, UVA, and Indiana (loss to MSU before IU), before losing five of their last seven, with the additional two lone wins coming at home against Illinois and on the road at Northwestern.