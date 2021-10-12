Inside The Banks: Midterm Check-In On Rutgers' 2021 Season
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
Rutgers is now halfway through the 2021 regular season and the Scarlet Knights are sitting at 3-3.
The program started hot out the gates, winning its first three contests, but have dropped a trio-in-a-row, which has caused some uneasiness and frustration amongst the fanbase.
In today's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, I take a look at RU's season to date, and make predictions on how Greg Schiano's team will perform in the back half of their season.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news