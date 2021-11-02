Inside The Banks: Get The Spatula Out, A Flip May Be Coming

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

Just a couple weeks ago in this column, I wrote that Rutgers may soon land their 15th commitment in the Class of 2022, as I expected Blair Academy tight end Mike Higgins to join the Scarlet Knights.

Higgins did just that on Saturday, joining RU's class, which is now ranked 33rd nationally per Rivals. But could another commitment be on the way?

In this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we touch on who may be next for #CHOP22, as well as share some additional insight into what Rutgers is getting in Mike Higgins.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE