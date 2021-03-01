Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

Ok, so maybe the title may give you bad flashbacks to the Chris Ash Era, but there is no doubt that keeping the best talent in New Jersey is key to Rutgers' success when it comes to being a Big Ten and national title contender.

The Scarlet Knights did a solid job of that in Greg Schiano's first full circle in his second stint with the program. Ten of the 21 players in the class of 2021 hailed from the Garden State, with RU landing 3 of the top 9 in the state per the Rivals rankings.

While that was a good start, Schiano knows they'll have to do better than that moving forward. In 2022, 4 of 7 current verbal pledges are from New Jersey, and the program is on the chase for even more to close out what should be a smaller class (under 20).

In today's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a look at a handful of prospects in 2022 to provide the latest buzz when it comes to Rutgers.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!